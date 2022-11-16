Bigg Boss 16 Voting Line Opened

Bigg Boss 16 is the most happening and popular reality show on Hindi small screen. We can also say that no language Bigg Boss contestants create interesting content like Hindi Bigg Boss contestants, who grab the eyeballs of the viewers and make them watch the show. Hindi Bigg Boss makers designed season 16 in a different way compared to previous seasons. There are no physical tasks, as there were in the previous season, which was the main cause of a contestant's ugly fight. In this week's nominations, contestants' relationships totally changed. The contestants who got nominated for the seventh-week elimination are Tina Datta, Soundarya, Shalin, and Gautam. This week's elimination would be interesting because Bigg Boss 16 couples are in the nominations. If anyone of them gets an exit pass, then Bigg Boss 16 viewers will miss the love track content in the house.

A section of the audience says that Bigg Boss 16 makers might again plan for no elimination or secret room to reveal the real faces of the contestants behind the love drama. Well, Bigg Boss 16 makers opened the voting line for this week. Vote your favrioute contestant via the VOOT OTT platform or give missed call to the contestant number and save them from elimination.