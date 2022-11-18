Bigg Boss 16 Voting Line Closed Week 6

Salman Khan is going to bash out at Shalin and MC Stan after weeks of patience. Shalin and MC Stan got into an ugly fight over a small issue. Tina and the other contestants controlled MC Stan and Shalin from getting into a physical fight. Tina Datta tells Shalin that it is his mistake to provoke MC Stan, but Sumbul did not agree to it. Tina warns Sumbul to stay out of the matter when she doesn't know what exactly happened. Tina leaves the room, and Sumbul tries to stop Shalin when he goes back of her, but Shalin shouts at her. Shalin and Tina broke Sumbul yet again, proving that they don't care about her. Anyway, Salman Khan lashes out at Sumbul and Shalin. In the promo, we can see that Shalin makes the statement that either he or MC Stan should be in the house. Salman Khan replies to Shalin that no one is stopping him from leaving the BB16 house.

Talking about the Bigg Boss 16 seventh-week elimination, Shalin, Soundarya, Tina Datta, and Gautam are on the nomination list. BB16 viewers are eager about this week's elimination because the total show content runs behind these two couples. However, the Bigg Boss 16 week 7 voting line is closed, and Shukrawar Ke Vaar will be telecasted tonight.