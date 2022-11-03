Bigg Boss 16 Voting Closed, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 is the most controversial reality show on Hindi small screen, and it entertains the audience with its ugly fights and drama between the contestants. Bigg Boss season 16 is different than previous seasons because Bigg Boss is checking out the contestants every move and having debates with them in the confession room. Bigg Boss 16 house is filled with love and friendship fights. We can say that contestants are busy finding their love in the house and few contestants are breaking their bond with close friends. A section of the audience says that the BB16 show is all about Shalin, Tina, Soundarya, Nimrit, and Gautam fighting over their personal issues. Well, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Soundarya, Sumbul, and Archana Gautam.

As we said earlier, BB16 fifth-week elimination will be tough for the makers because all three female contestants who are on the nomination list are strong contenders and they are the crowd pullers of the show. BB16 viewers are excited for this weekend's elimination as Salman Khan declared no elimination for the fourth week.

Now, Bigg Boss 16 viewers are flooding the Colors TV Twitter page with questions after the makers closed the voting line for the fifth week. As voting closed, the Bigg Boss 16 audience speculate that there would be no elimination this week also as BB16 producer closed voting line. According to the unofficial Bigg Bos 16 voting result, Soundarya is topping the poll.

Voting lines are closed. Which means there is a chance for vote out ?#BiggBoss16 #Biggboss — Akari (@Akari__3574) November 3, 2022

Why voting lines r closed? So no elimination? Last week also no elimination…If elimination power comes to house mates it’s unfair #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/bkUM1pl6t4 — Ramya (@Ramyathink) November 3, 2022

Voting line r closed this week Nobody is going out😪😪 last tine gotam 100ndrya both were nominated / bb is so rude n biased 😪😪 #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Kashish 23873 (@KapilaDevi1) November 3, 2022