Bigg Boss 16 Viewers Troll Sajid Khan For Bullying Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 makers gave a huge twist to the viewers by way of a promo in which BB16 host Salman Khan's voice summoning Abdu Rozik out of the house is heard. Following this, all the contestants as also viewers are shell shocked. Even though rumour has it that Abdu's removal from Bigg Boss 16 is temporary, viewers are miffed so much so that netizens are trolling Colors TV for turning blind to Sajid Khan's behviour in the house towards Abdu Rozik.

In fact Abdu's team also out a statement condemning the treatment of their client Abdu Rozik in the house.

A statement released by them said, "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

BB16 viewers have called out Sajid Khan for bullying Rozik and also slammed Salman Khan and Colors for tolerating and promoting Sajid Khan's behaviour in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They say that Bigg Boss would never be the same without Abdu Rozik.

