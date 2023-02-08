Bigg Boss 16 Viewers Predict Winner And Runner Up

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading towards the grand finale week in three more days. The contestants are given head-to head competition to grab the trophy. The viewers are excited to know which contestant will bag the trophy. They are having debates and fan wars on social media platforms about the show's winner and runner-up. Nimrit is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the show in the finale week elimination. The contestants who are left in the BB16 house for finale race are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Shuv Thakare, Shalin, and Archana Gautam. So BB16 viewers highly predict that Priyanka Chahar will lift the trophy and MC Stan and Shiv Thakare will end as the first and second runners-up, respectively. The unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting trends say that Priyanka is in the top position with the highest voting percentage. Let us know who is your Bigg Boss 16 winner guess? Priyanka or Shiv Thakare? Comment below.