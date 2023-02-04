Bigg Boss 16 Viewers Predict Winner and Runner Up

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are super active on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. Netizens are having word wars, discussions, and debates on Twitter in talks about winner and runner-ups of the show. Well, after Sumbul Khan’s elimination, the five contestants who are left for the finale race are Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The contestants who are getting massive support from the audience are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare.

These three contestants are always in the top position in the nomination and prediction voting polls. Nimrit and Archana Gautam are at the bottom. But, BB16 viewers believe that Nimrit will be in the top 3 contestants' list if BB16 makers support her. They say that Bigg Boss 16 producers are planning and implementing rules in favor of Nimrit. They say that it won’t be surprising if BB16's makers hand over the trophy to Mandali.

Anyway, the social media predictions say that Priyanka Chahar will lift the trophy if the makers consider the audience's decision. Well, Shiv and MC Stan are speculated for the first and second runner-ups of the show. A section of the say that contestants have hint that Priyanka has many chances to bag the trophy. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16's makers are having in store for us.