Bigg Boss 16 Viewers Like Ankit Gupta's New Game Strategy

Bigg Boss 16 viewers get ready to witness new equations in the BB16 house. From yesterday's nomination tasks, Shalin is maintaining distance with Tina Datta. Tina tried to cool him and change his mood, but he refused. In the nominations, Sumbul specifically targeted Shalin, claiming that he always put her down through his actions and words. Bigg Boss 16 viewers liked the Sumbul 2.0 version of taking revenge on Shalin and Tina Datta. The contestants who got nominated for the tenth-week elimination process are Sumbul Khan, Nimrit Kaur, and Tina Datta, including MC Stan as part of the punishment for getting into a physical fight with Shalin.

After Ankit won the captaincy task, Bigg Boss 16 viewers are eager to watch how he will handle the situation in the house during the task. Well, Bigg Boss assigned a new task to the contestants, where Ankit is the sanchalak. As per the promo, the contestants are divided into two teams that is police and thieves. In the promo, we can see Ankit yelling at Priyanka, and he is on fire. BB16 viewers are liking Ankit's other angles in the game. Let us wait and watch will Ankit will be the best captain of the season?