Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Is Out Of The House, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the audience. According to social media sources, Abdu is the new captain of the house. Colors TV released the promos, in the promos we can see that Salam Khan schooling over Shalin's debate with Bigg Boss over his protein intake, which is chicken. On the other hand, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal enter the BB16 house for Mili promos.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss informed Tina Datta that her pet dog had passed away. Bigg Boss calls Tina Datta into the confession room and informs her that something has happened in her personal life and she will have to leave the house for a while. Later, she learns the news that her pet dog, Rani, has passed away in the outside world. Bigg Boss asks Tina to come outside the house from the right-hand side door. After a while, Tina enters the Bigg Boss house and looks depressed, and Shalin consoles her and asks what happened. Tina breaks down with Shalin and says her dog, Rani, died today and she can't even attend her last rites.

Tina Datta's Instagram confirmed the news by posting a video with the caption, "Rani left this world but leaving behind a lot of love for Tina!!! Rani came into Tina’s life in 2010 and has been family. And family never truly goes away, they’re with us forever just as Rani, she’s with our Tinzi forever. Dealing with this loss while being inside the house won’t be easy but we know Tina you are strong. May Rani Rest In Peace! @brunoranidatta".

