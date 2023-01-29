Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Exposes Nimrit and Predicts Winner

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are trying their best to impress the audience with their behaviour and performance as the finale approaches. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are having debates on social media platforms about the winner and runner up of the show. Tina Datta is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the BB16 glasshouse. After stepping out of the house, Tina reveals a few stunning facts about BB16. In the recent interview, Tina tells that Bigg Boss has offered Nimrit captaincy in platter plate without any effects. She says that Bigg Boss 16 makers are indirectly supporting Nimrit Kaur, even though she has done nothing in the house since day one. Tina also says that Ticket to Finale is between Mandali vs she and Priyanka. Tina mentions that "Ticket to the Finale" is played unfairly towards her and Priyanka. On the other hand, Tina mentions that Priyanka is strong contestant in the house. She says that Priyanka is playing an individual game and she deserves to win the trophy. Well, Tina strongly predicts that Priyanka Chahar will lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.