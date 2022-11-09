Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Brands Shalin Cheap and Fake

The latest episode saw the nominations task in the 'Bigg Boss 16' house and a major showdown between Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta.

The episode picked up from where it was left a day ago with the rationing task. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia decided to give the ration to Sumbul, Sajid Khan gave it to Shalin. Ankit Gupta chose the ration for Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam decided to go for Soundarya Sharma's list.

Bigg Boss then sent a cake for Ankit and the housemates were seen celebrating his birthday with great enthusiasm.

As they day proceeded, Sumbul and Shalin were seen getting into a heated argument over the 'Imlie' star's decision to let go of Tina's ration. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori fought after the former taunted the latter for stealing food from their room.

Before going to bed, Tina was heard telling Nimrit that she feels uncomfortable with Shalin and also expressed that she does not like his friendship with Sumbul.

A new day began in the 'Bigg Boss 16' house with the gamemaster announcing the nominations task. He called Abdu to the confession room and mentioned he was the first captain in whose captaincy every member of the house was happy. He then asked Abdu to name four contestants he wants to save from nominations and he named Sajid, Shiv, MC Stan and Nimrit.

The rest of the housemates had to then fight to save themselves from getting nominated for the week. Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the contestants with the least number of roses will get nominated.

At the end of the task, Sumbul, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gori get nominated, but it leads to a major showdown between Sumbul and Shalin after the latter rued that her 'friend' Shalin could only get her one rose that too because Abdu asked him to.

After an ugly spat, the two then declared an end to their friendship.

Shalin aur Sumbul ke beech hui fight, ab kya yeh dosti kabhi ho paayegi right? 🥺



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/SA3D0RY0Nu — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2022

Later, Shalin once again faced Tina's ire after latter expressed her disappointment that he gave the first rose to Gautam Vig and not to her. It led Shalin to claim that Soundarya is better than Tina, which only escalated the fight with the 'Uttaran' actress calling him "cheap and fake".

She was also heard telling Abdu to not link her name with Shalin as she does not love him and that it will taint her image in public.

In the upcoming episode, housemates will be seen rating Abdu's captaincy and fighting yet another task to make Abdu continue his reign.

courtesy: FPJ