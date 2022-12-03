Bigg Boss 16: Surprise Elimination?

Bigg Boss 16 is entertaining the audience and keeping them glued to their televisions with its high drama. The Bigg Boss 16 makers welcome the Golden Boys’ Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar as wild card entries. Colors TV has changed the weekend episode timing from this week. The Weekend Ke Vaar with Salman will be on Saturday and Sunday, same as previous seasons. Earlier in the weekend episode was on Friday and Saturday.

The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Sajid Khan. But Bigg Boss 16 makers and Colors TV have announced no eliminations this week too. It is known that last week Salman Khan declared no elimination by that viewers expected there will eliminations. Netizens also expected that Sajid Khan, who is highly predicted and demanded for elimination, would be out of the house this week. Anyway, BB26 viewers say that the makers are saving Sajid Khan from elimination. On the other hand, there is speculation doing rounds on social media platforms that Bigg Boss 16 might plan for midweek elimination. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are up to.