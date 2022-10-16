Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Wild Card Entry After Elimination?

Bigg Boss 16 first elimination happened finally. After Salman Khan declared the first week as "no elimination", BB16 makers eliminated Sreejita in the second week. Sreejita is the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning double eliminations. Social media sources say that Sreejita is upset with her eviction, as she expected to be in the show till the BB16 finale. Sreejita is hoping to come back to the show via wild card entry. Sreejita's interaction with the media shows that she wants to get back to the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card entrant and gave an open challenge to Tina Datta. Sreejita and Tina Datta had a cold war before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house. After entering the house, they both maintained calm and tried to be friendly. But there was no situation between them that led to an ugly fight. BB16 viewers were waiting for Tina Datta and Sreejita to fight.

Sreejita got into a huge fight with Miss India runner-up Manya Singh. Manya lost her cool and made a statement saying, " I'm the ambassador of India, what are you? a TV actress?" This statement triggered a war on Twitter. From top TV actors to Sreejita fans, everyone slammed Manya Singh's loose talk. They said that she can't be making such statements after signing up a TV show for money.

After this scenario, BB16 viewers expected that Manya might be the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Sreejita's elimination shocked the audience and after her interview with the media, the audience is now expecting her re-entry into the show. Do you also think that Sreejita will enter the BB16 house via wildcard entry? Comment below.

