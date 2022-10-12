Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya, Nimrit Kaur, And Gautam Cross All Limits, Here's Proof

Bigg Boss 16 contestants making the headlines for their fights and ugly arguments. BB16 contestants are entertaining the audience and giving their best to win the captaincy task and escape elimination.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 makers are changing the rules which wree being followed in all the 15 seasons till now. Talking about the fights inside the BB16 house, Nimrit Kaur, Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma are targeting Udaariyaan fame actor Priyanka Chahar and Ankit since day one of the show.

As per Bigg Boss 16 episode and live, they are always seen discussing Priyanka and Ankit's relationship. Netizens say that the three are ganging up against Priyanka and want all the contestants to join them against Priyanka. Nimrit Kaur seems to be particulary interested in Priyanka Chahar's bond with Ankit and her game. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are suggesting that Nimrit Kaur focus on her game instead of bothering about Priyanka's game.

In yesterday's episode, one of the BB16 viewers leaked a few clips on social media platforms where we can see Soundarya, Nimrit Kaur, and Gautam crossing the line with their gossip about Priyanka and Ankit. Nimrit makes a statement saying Priyanka looks sorted, but she doens't have any independence and she will act as per others' directions. In reply, Soundarya says that if Ankit marries Priyanka and takes her home, Ankit's mother will definitely regret his decision. Gautam accepts their statements.

Check out the video:

Netizens are slamming Soundarya, Nimrit Kaur, and Gautam for making such statements and asking Bigg Boss 16 makers to show this video to Ankit and Priyanka in the weekend episode with Salman Khan.