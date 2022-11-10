Bigg Boss 16 Sixth Week Elimination Prediction

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are not sparing any efforts to entertain the audience. They are going all out to keep the viewers hooked to the TV reality show. BB16 contestants who entered the house are strong and enjoy huge popularity on social medua. They are giving stiff competition to each other in the Bigg Boss 16 house to prove themselves.

After lots of discussions, debates, fights and arguments, the contestants who were nominated for sixth-week elimination process are Priyanka Chahar, Sumbul Khan, and Gori.

As per predictions and comments on social media, there is a high chance of Gori to get an exit pass from the BB16 house. Priyanka Chahar is topping the voting polls with the highest vote percentage and viewers have decided to give Sumbul another chance to prove herself. In the week's nomination task, Sumbul got to see the real face of her best friends Tina and Shalin.

Tina and Shalin did not support Sumbul when she supported them to escape nominations. Sumbul gave an earful to Shalin for maintaining fake friendship and not giving her any importance during tasks.

Well, Sumbul is now against Tina and Shalin and not getting influenced by Shalin's words. So Gori is in the least position in the voting polls. Even BB16 makers might choose Gori for this week's elimination process. For last two weeks, Bigg Boss 16 makers declared no elimination. Hence, this week viewers are expecting elimination for sure.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss removed Archana Gautam from the show as she violated BB rules by getting into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Bigg Boss summoned the duo to the confession room and asked Shiv to decide the punishment. And Shiv decides to get Archana evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

According to BB16 social media pages, Salman Khan may bring Archana back for this weekend episode because she is a strong contender and crowd-puller for the show. Who do you think will get an exit pass this week? Comment below.