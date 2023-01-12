Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Picks Chicken Over Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are completing the 15th week with lots of twists and turn in the show. The show is getting more interesting with each passing day. The contestants in the house are spending quality time with their parents and getting a reality check on their performance. It seems like the contestants' parents are guiding their loved ones in the right direction so that they can bag the trophy. On the other hand, the most awaited moment in the house by BB16 viewers are Tina Datta and Shalin’s moms in Bigg Boss 16 house. The audience are expecting there might be a clash between Shalin’s mom and Tina’s mom over their relationship. Tina asks her mom whether Shalin is really loving her, to which Tina’s mom replies that it is not love.

Anyway, Shalin’s mom is often seen with Sumbul Khan in the house. We can say that Shalin’s equations may change in the coming episode. In the recent promo, we can see Simi Garewal hosting the show. Simi asks Shalin, he has two plates in front of him, one with chicken and the other with Tina, which one he will choose. Shockingly, Shalin picked chicken over, Tina. Anyway, Tina’s face changed, and Simi sarcastically says to Shalin: "Don’t be hard on him." However, Bigg Boss 16 viewers were excited to watch Shalin and Tina’s changed relationship status.