Bigg Boss 16 Shalin and Tina Break Up

Bigg Boss 16 house is filled with couples and relationship goals. It is known that Shalin has feelings for Tina Datta and has confided it to her in the last week. But with each passing day, the equations between Tina Datta and Shalin are becoming worse. Things changed after Sumbul Khan's father schooled Shalin and Tina over their behaviour towards Sumbul. A section of the audience says that Shalin is being overprotective of Sumbul. Shalin and Gautam got into an ugly fight after Sumbul complained to Shalin about Gautam's words. In between the fights, Tina Datta says to Shalin to involve her, to which Shalin replies that he doesn't even want to talk with her. As per the Bigg Boss 16 live, Tina seems to be upset with Shalin's behaviour.

In the recent promo, we can see Shalin and Tina getting into some misunderstanding, and Tina asks Shalin, "I'm looking like a fool to you." Later, Tina goes to Nimrit Kaur and asks her, "Can you trust in Shalin?" Nimrit replies, " No". Then Tina is seen with MC Stan making a statement that "if Shalin is not loyal to us, then how can he be with you." By this, viewers are clear that Shalin and Tina Datta are going to break up for sure, and Shalin might use Sumbul for his game. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are slamming Sumbul for being foolish and depending on Shalin, though her father warned her. What is your opinion on it? Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.