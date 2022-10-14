Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Bashes Shalin And Soundarya, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 19 has completed its second week and entering the third week. With every passing day, situation in the Bigg Boss house is changing. Contestants are spicing up the show with their antics and drame baazi. After familiarising with each other, BB16 contestants have now formed their own groups and engaged in a war of words with the opposite party.

Most of the contestants are seen talking behind other contestants, which is quite common in the Bigg Boss house. But neither BB16 makers nor host will encourage them if they cross the line. Id you haven't guessed already, we are inddeed talking about Nimrit, Soundarya, and Gautam. As we mentioned earlier—Nimrit, Soundarya, and Gautam were seen discussing about Priyanka and Ankit's bond.

Nimrit, Soundarya, and Gautam crossed the limits of gossip when they spoke ill about Priyanka and Ankit. Nimrit makes a statement saying Priyanka looks sorted, but she doesn't have any independence and she will act as per others' directions. In reply, Soundarya says that if Ankit marries Priyanka and takes her home, Ankit's mother will definitely regret his decision. Gautam accepts their statements.

Meanwhile it is Friday again and the Bigg Boss 16 host will make a grand entry into the house for Shukravaar Ka Vaar with contestants. According to a source in the know, Salman Khan stuns contestants by revealing what contestants spoke about each other in their absence. Salman Khan tells Priyanka that someone in the house said, "Ankit ke maa, apna gala daba denga jab ae uski ghar bahu bankar jayengi". Soundarya immediately covers her face with her hands to admit that she made that statement.

Priyanka and Ankit are shocked by those words and slam Soundarya. But instead of apologising, Soundarya raises her voice against Priyanka. On the other hand, Salman Khan reveals that somebody also made a statement, "Sumbul tho likes you". Reacting to this, Sumbul points at Tina Datta. Sumbul's father enters BB16 house and questions Tina Datta, saying he thought she would protect Sumbul as an older sister, but shockingly enough, she is the one spreading rumours about Shalin. Sumbul's father tells her, "This is how the world is with two faces, so be strong and fight back."

Check out the video:

Going by the promo, It appears that this week episode will be more interesting than the previous weekend. So don't miss watching the show on Colors TV at 10 pm.