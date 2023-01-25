Bigg Boss 16 Runners up Names Leaked on Twitter

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying the contestants' fights and are having fun with their arguments. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house are Nimrit, Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Sumbul Khan, Shiv Thakare, Archana, Tina Datta, and Shalin. The contestants are giving their best to grab the ticket to finale at any cost. Well, the ticket to the finale task has changed the equations between the contestants. As the show is approaching its finale, there are many predictions about the winner and runner up.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 poll, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan are in the top three positions. The speculations say that Priyanka will ba the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan may end up as runner-ups of the show. Priyanka is impressing the audience with her performance, and viewers like her bossy game in the house. Who is your prediction for the winner and runner-up? Comment below.