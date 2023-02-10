Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Voting Results

Bigg Boss 16 is approaching the grand finale episode in one day. The contestants who are left are Priyanka Chahar, Shalin, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. There are many speculations happening on social media platforms about which contestant will bag the trophy. Meanwhile, the contestants' fans are also not leaving any opportunity to root for their favorite contestants on Twitter and Instagram.

Priyanka Chahar is making headlines for winning the trophy on Bigg Boss 16. She emerged as a strong female contestant in the BB16 house. Priyanka doubled her popularity outside the BB16 house with her behavior and game strategy. And she also impressed viewers with her performance and straightforwardness.

Talking about the Priyanka Chahar finale voting results, she is topping the poll by defeating Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s voting percentage. The reports say that Priyanka has more than 2.5 Lakh and 3.75 Lakh votes. On the other hand, Gauahar Khan and Gautam Gulati predict Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner