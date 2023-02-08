Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Or Shiv Tharkare Who Will Bag the Trophy

There are 3 more days left for Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. It seems like Bigg Boss 16 viewers, and the contestants are excited about it and are predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. Netizens are setting the internet on fire by rooting for their favourite contestants and trending them for the win. Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare are in talks for the winner and runner-up of the show. Both Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare gave neck-to-neck competition from day one of the show. They both emerged as strong contestants in the house. Talking about fan following, Priyanka and Shiv have massive following and they doubled it after entering the BB16.

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka's fans never left an opportunity to have a fan war on social media over their performance. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting result, Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare are in the top two positions with a slightly equal scores. A section of the audience predicts that Shiv Thakare will bag the trophy. But there is a high prediction that Priyanka Chahar will lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.