Bigg Boss 16: Popularity Competition Between These Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 has been trending on Twitter for the past few days for the contestants who entered the show. Bigg Boss viewers are sharing videos and photos of the contestants from Bigg Boss 16 house and discussing their game. Meanwhile, the contestants who entered the controversial show are Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhano, Gautam Singh, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, and Ankit Gupta. The popular contestants for the audience are Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, and Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer. These three contestants have a huge fan following for their roles in particular serials.

When Bigg Boss 16 confirmed their entry, BB viewers were eagerly waiting for their entry. It has been two days since the show started but viewers are going gaga on social media over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Sumbul Touqeer's performances. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer's fans say that they are both ruling contestants on Bigg Boss 16. We can say that there will be a popularity competition and fan wars between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer. Most of the viewers are impressed by the way Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer are taking their stand in the house. Who is your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

