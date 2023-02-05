Bigg Boss 16 Ormax Contestants Rankings In Finale Week

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are approaching the grand finale next week, and viewers are eager to know who will bag the trophy. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are having debates and far wars on the social media platforms about the winner and runner ups of the show. Priyanka Chahar is highly predicted to lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Shiv and MC Stan are in the talks for first and second runner ups. A section of the audience says that Shiv Thakare will win the show, but as per the social media polls, Priyanka is in the top position with the highest voting percentage and Shiv is the second position.

On the other hand, Ormax Media posted the ranking of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants for week 18. According to their ranking, MC Stan is in the first position, and Priyanka Chahar is in the second position. Priyanka's fans are slamming Ormax Media for their ranking in the finale week.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Ormax Media Ranking:

MC Stan: 1

Priyanka Chahar: 2

Shiv Thakare: 3

Nirmit Kaur: 4

Archana Gautam: 5