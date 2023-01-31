Bigg Boss 16 Nominations Ahead of Grand Finale

The popular Hindi TV reality show Bigg Boss 16 is about to end. The drama and clashes between Bigg Boss 16 contestants kept viewers glued to the screen. With new tasks and restrictions, Bigg Boss 16 was completely different from previous seasons, and the show is running for more than 17 weeks for the first time in its history.

As of now, seven contestants remained in the house. Shiv Thakare, Mc Stan, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot were in the Bigg Boss house.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has already won the ticket to the final week. So the final battle is among the other six contestants. As per the latest reports, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated this week, and Sumbul Touquuer Khan is on the danger list.

