bigg boss 16 nomination list week 10

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are ready to witness new equations in the house. The contestants have entered the tenth week with a lot of changes between the contestants and game. In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss assigned the captaincy task, and the captaincy contenders are Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Well, Ankit Gupta has won the captaincy and become the new captain of the house. As the captain, Ankit saves Priyanka Chahar and Sajid Khan from nominations. Soundarya gets upset with Ankit's decision because she helped him to win the task and he did not save her. Later, Archana schools the contestants for wasting food and tells them she will not cook until they have finished left over food.

On the other hand, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Sajid Khan are among the seven members of the group. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot plan to split the group. Anyway, she failed to do so. While Tina gets into an argument with Shalin since he did not help her in winning the task. Meanwhile, the contestants who got nominated for the tenth week elimination process are MC Stan, Sumbul Khan, Nimrit Kaur, and Tina Datta. Yet again, it was tough for the makers to eliminate one of the content-giving contestants from the show. Anyway, Bigg Boss 16 makers announced no elimination in a row twice. Let us wait and watch which contestant will get an exit pass from the show this week.