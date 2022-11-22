Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants For Week 8

With each day passing, the things in the Bigg Boss 16 house are getting interesting. Bigg Boss 16 contestants' equations changed. Especially Sumbul and Shalin’s bonding. After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, every contestant blamed Sumbul is found of Shalin and Tina says she has feelings for him. But Sumbul did not agree to it and she requested Salman Khan that she want to leave the house. Anyway, it seems like Sumbul mentally got distributed and confused between Shalin and Tina's game strategy. In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss connects to Sumbul's father and her father who warned her in the first week again schooled her and gave clarity over her behavior in Shalin matter. he said to cut off all bonding with Tina and Shalin.

Later, Sajid Khan shows his real colors to the viewers and the audience are irritated with him. They are eagerly waiting for him to get into the nomination so that they can evict him. On the other hand, the contestants who are on the eighth-week nominations list are MC Stan, Ankit, Sumbul Khan, Soundarya and Archana. The contestants who got nominated have the highest fan base on social media and this week's elimination is tough for the audience to choose a contestant for the red card. Whom do you think will get an exit pass this week? Comment below.