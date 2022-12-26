Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants Week 13

Bigg Boss 16 makers are surprising the audience and contestants with their unique tasks. Bigg Boss 16 audience are excited every day about the new tasks and twists B is giving to the contestants. The BB16 makers brought Abdu back to the Bigg Boss 16 house on Christmas, and Ankit got eliminated. There has been much speculation about Ankit's re-entry since his elimination, but sources say he has no chance of returning to the show. Well, in the recent promo, Bigg Boss introduced a new wild card entry, Maahim, a dog. Yes, by this wild card viewers are puzzled and trilled what Bigg Boss 16 makers are up to. Anyway, let us see how contestants manage Maahim in the house.

Meanwhile, the nomination task is assigned to the contestants. It seems like the cold war between Nimrit and Priyanka is still going on. Because Nimrit nominates Priyanka by saying that Priyanka is not involving herself much in the game after Ankit's elimination. Even Priyanka nominates Nimrit by giving the reason that Nimrit sees things in a negative way and creates unnecessary arguments. On the other hand, Tina and Sumbul Khan continue their fight as Tina nominates Sumbul. The contestants who got into the 13th-week nomination list are Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shalin, Sreejitha De, Vikkas, Nimrit, Priyanka Chahar, and Sumbul Khan.