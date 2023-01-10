Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are spending quality time with their family members in the house. Bigg Boss announced the other day that the contestants' family members who entered the BB16 house will stay for one week.

Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to add some spice to the show. It appears Shalin and Tina Datta are taking relationship advice from Farah Khan. Farah Khan tells Shalin that Tina gives more time to Bigg Boss pet Mahim than Shalin. She also reveals that Tina and Shalin’s moms got into a heated argument in the weekend debate with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 makers are entertaining the viewers with unique rules and tasks.

For this week not BB16 contestants, but family members nominated the contestants. Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother nominated the contestants. The nominated contestants for the 15th-week elimination around are Sumbul Khan, Sreejitha De, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur.

Bigg Boss 16 viewers say that this week there will be eliminations because Sajid Khan is not on the nomination list.