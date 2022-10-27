Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants With Highest and Least Votes

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are giving good content to the show, though there are no ugly fights witnessed. Season 16 is full of gang fights and rom-com. As of now, there are three groups in the BB16 house. Nimrit is mission to avoid Gautam and Soundarya, whereas Shalin is flipping between Sumbul and Soundarya.

Sumbul and Shalin also got into a heated argument after the nomination task, as Shalin did not support Sumbul from escaping this week’s nominations. Meanwhile, Nimrit and Gautam also have the same issue, and their fight has become worse so they were split. On the other hand, Abdu is nominated this time, which has become the talk of the town.

For the first time since the show started, Abdu is in the nominations. Netizens are heartbroken after seeing Abdu’s emotional moment after getting nominated in the fourth week. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are trending Abdu on Twitter, and guess what? Abdu is topping the voting charts with the highest voting percentage and Shiv Thakare is in the second position.

For those who joined in late, the contestants who got nominated for elimination in the fourth week are Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Shiv Thakare. Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, and Shiv Thakare are in the safe zone, while Gori Nagori and Soundarya Sharma are in the danger zone.