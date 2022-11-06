Bigg Boss 16 No Elimination This Week, Mid-Week Eviction Again?

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan roasted the contestants in Shanivar Ke Vaar this week after showing them video proofs of their poor performance. Salman Khan showed Soundarya Sharma a video of Nimrit and Shalin making fun of her while Gautam is enjoying it. After watching the video, Soundarya fired Gautam for letting her down.

Later Shiv, Priyanka Chahar, and Ankit got into a minor argument over this. BB16 viewers are trending #PriyankaChahar and #ShutUp tags on social media platforms over the fight between Priyanka and Shiv. Sumbul Khan also warned Archana against crossing her limits and be careful with her words about father. On the other hand, for the first time, Abdu gets serious and yells at Archana.

Sumbul ke sabr ke baandh ko tod, Archana ne mod liya khudke liye naya jhagda! 😏



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Talking about the fifth-week elimination process, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Sumbul, Soundarya, and Archana. As per the prediction, Bigg Boss 16 makers declared no eviction this week too. Even last week Salman Khan announced no elimination and punished contestants for being in their comfort zone. This is the third time that the BB16 makers Colors have announced no eviction. Sumbul, Archana, and Soundarya Sharma are strong contenders, and viewers are expecting that producers would save them for content.