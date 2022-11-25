Bigg Boss 16 No Elimination Week 8

Bigg Boss 16 contestants' equations totally changed by last week’s fights and arguments. In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss revealed a phone call conversation between Sumbul and her father where her father scolds Tina and Shalin. By that Shalin and Tina get aggressive toward Sumbul and yells at her. Anyway, Sumbul got a panic attack and she was taken to the medical room. Bigg Boss 16 viewers slam BB makers for using silly tricks for sake of the show's TRP rating. However, Fahmaan has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house via wild card entry as per the promo. With Fahmaan Khan's entry, Sumbul is on could nine but a section of the audience say that guess Fahmaan entered the house for serial promotions.

Well, there is speculation that in the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Sumbul Khan, Tina Datta, and Shalin's parents might enter the Bigg Boss 16 stage to sort out the issue. Talking about the eighth-week elimination, Archana, Ankit, Sumbul, Soundarya, and MC Stan are nominated. The sources say that there will be no elimination this week. The makers are planning no elimination because all contestants who are on the nominations list are crowd-pullers of the show. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning for us.