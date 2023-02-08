Bigg Boss 16: No Elimination in Finale Week

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are eagerly waiting for the BB16 winner and runner-up of the show. Bigg Boss 16 makers planned season 16 in a unique way and grabbed the audience attention with their new game strategy. Netizens say that season 16 has new tasks and rules compared to previous seasons, and they enjoyed BB's involvement in the game. Equally, the contestants gave controversial content to the show. The nasty fights and arguments entertained the viewers and kept them glued to their televisions. As the show reached its finale week, the viewers were promoting their favourite contestant on social media for votes.

The contestants who are left for the finale battle are, Priyanka Chahar, Archana Gautam, Shalin, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. Nimrit is the recent contestant to get eliminated from the show for the finale elimination. Now the reports say that there will be no midweek or grand finale eliminations again. The buzz says that the top 5 contestants will directly enter into the grand finale episode. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning.