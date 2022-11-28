Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia New Captain Of the House

Bigg Boss 16 makers have come up with a unique concept this time, and Bigg Boss decisions in the house are grabbing the eyeballs of the audience. Though there are not much physical tasks, the contestants are having fights over silly reasons. Since they are proving that BB contestants need not require any tasks to get into the ugly spat and fight. Bigg Boss is having conversations with contestants regularly, which is making the show more interesting. Later, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, and Shiv Thakare have an argument over the captaincy issue. Soon after, Bigg Boss announced the new captaincy task for this week. Anyway, the contestants got into heated debates, and the equations changed based on their decisions.

Archana Gautam is leaving no stone unturned in providing controversial content for the show, which is causing Bigg Boss to get involved in the game and change the tasks. Viewers believe Archana is the soul and heart of Bigg Boss' 16 TRP rating. Well, according to social media sources, contestants nominated Nimirt as the new captain of the house for this week. BB26 viewers are eager to watch Nimrit's captaincy as she is the most emotionally hurting contestant in the show.