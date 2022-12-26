Bigg Boss 16 New Wild Card Entry Twist

Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning this season very uniquely and surprising the viewers and audience with their twists. Bigg Boss 16 viewers have witnessed a strong contestant elimination this week with Ankit Gupta. Ankit Gupta's elimination was unexpected because it was not based on the voting percentage but was in the contestants' hands. Ankit's elimination as set the internet on fire and the audience slammed Colors TV and Bigg Boss 16 makers for not taking audience voting results. Well, as expected, BB16's makers brought Abdu back into the house. After Abdu's elimination, there was speculation that the makers were planning to bring him back for Christmas. As per the promo, we can say that Abdu's equations with Nimirt Kaur and Sajid Khan changed.

By this Bigg Boss 16 viewers say that Ankit will also return to the house after two or one week. In recent weeks BB16 makers brought eliminated contestants Sreejitha and Abdu as wild card entries including Vikas. So there are total of three wild card entries in the house. Now for the first time in Bigg Boss history, a dog is going to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card contestant. Yes, it is bit surprising and viewers are confused about what BB16 producers are up to. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are having in store for us.