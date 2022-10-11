Bigg Boss 16 New Voting Rules

Bigg Boss Hindi makers came up with a new concept and rules for season 16. Bigg Boss 16 makers as changed weekend episodes days from Saturday and Sunday to Friday and Saturday. The Sunday episode will be with Shekhar Suman interacting with contestants and asking about other contestants' performances. This episode is quite interesting because contestants are getting into ugly fights after having open talks with Shekhar Suman. Even Bigg Boss 16 makers have made stick rules for BB16 viewers to vote for their favorite contestant. Bigg Boss 16 viewers can vote for their contestants through their Gmail id. The Gmail ID should be verified by your phone number, otherwise, the Voot server will reject your vote. BB16 viewers can vote for one ID in one day. The voting line will be refreshed after every episode. The Bigg Boss 16 voting line will be closed on Thursday at 12 pm.

With the each day passing Bigg Boss makers are releasing new rules in the show. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are confused with the new voting rules and there are a lot of questions flooding to Colors TV page from the viewers. Anyway, the second-week nomination process has not taken place yet. As per the new promo, there is a fight between Gori, Sumbul, Priyanka Chahar, and MC Stan.