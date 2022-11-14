Bigg Boss 16: My Glamm Contestants Positions in Week 6

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are forming groups in the house, but they are not sticking to one group. They are known to flip. Yes, if you are a Bigg Boss 16 follower, then it is known that there are two groups in the house—Nimrit, and Priyanka. A few contestants are not part of any group.

In the weekend episode, Salman Khan bashed Shiv Thakare over Archana's issue, but Nimrit, MC Stan, Shalin, Tina, and Sajid were trying to tell Salman that Shiv is not guilty in the case. Elsewhere, Priyanka and Soundarya were supporting Archana. Salman Khan showed the video to the audience, which shows Shiv and MC Stan provoking Archana by picking up a topic out of the show, which led to Archana's physical violence. It was clear that it is Shiv and MC Stan's mistake.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Nimrit, Shiv, MC Stan, Tina, and Sajid raised their hands when Salman asked who didn't want Archana back in the house. Anyway, Archana re-entered the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Talking about the position of My Glamm contestants, Priyanka again topped the chart. Sumbul is in second place, while Nimrit is in the third position. Priyanka is getting massive support from Bigg Boss 16 viewers for her loyalty. She always stands for truth, and viewers like the way she points the wrongdoings. They say that the contestants have been jealous of Priyanka since day the start of the show. Especially, Nimrit Kaur and Tina Datta are always seen talking behind Priyanka, and they target her for every reason. A section of the audience predicts that Priyanka has a high chance of winning the BB16 winner's title and trophy