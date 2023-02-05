Bigg Boss 16 Mid Week Elimination Before Grand Finale

Bigg Bos 16 viewers are busy predicting the winner and runner up on social media platforms. The contestants are giving each other stiff competition for the BB16 trophy. Sumbul Khan is recent contestant to get exit pass from the show. So the contestants who are left in the BB16 house are Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, Shalin, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare. The top three contestants are Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. These three contestants' fans are not leaving any opportunity to keep them on the top positions and trending them on Twitter. Priyanka fans are trending her with the hashtag "ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA," which has received over 4 million tweets. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare fans are trending "SHIV THAKARE THE CONQUEROR" against Priyanka fans.

Well, as per the social media predictions, the top five contestants are Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare. So Shalin might get an exit pass in the midweek finale elimination. Archana Gautam and Nimrit are in the 4th and 5th position, where they might get evicted based on the makers' decision but not the audience, say the Bigg Boss 16 viewers. They also claim that Colors will be biased toward Nimrit in the finale episode.