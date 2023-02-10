Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan Voting Results

Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards the grand finale episode in one day. The contestants who are promoting themselves to win the Bigg Boss season 16 trophy are Priyanka Chahar, Shalin, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. On the other hand, the contestants' fans are also not leaving any opportunity to root for them on social media platforms. MC Stan fans say that he is the more deserving contestant to win the trophy. MC Stan doubled his popularity outside the BB-16 house with his behavior and game strategy.

His fans never left a stone behind to trend him on Twitter and posted his video from BB16 tasks. Well, speaking about MC Stan's finale voting results, he is in the third position with a slight difference from Shiv’s voting percentage. Shiv Thakare is in the second position, and Priyanka Chahar is in the first position.

MC Stan is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer, and composer. He became popular with his "Khuja Mat" album in 2019.