Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh's Derogatory Comment Invites Hate From TV Actors

Bigg Boss 16 contestants were in a fiery mood in the first weekend ke vaar with Salman Khan. They discovered each other's true intentions. Sreejita De and Manya got into an ugly argument in Salman Khan's Weekend Ke Vaar. Manya Singh picked up a fight with Sreejita with the word innocent. In between arguments, Manya passed a statement to Sreejita saying "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? Shaitan (evil)."

Bigg Boss 16 viewers and contestants were shocked by Manya's statement. Salman Khan schooled Manya and said, "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain." On the other hand, after Colors TV aired Manya's promo, TV actors took to social media to slam Manya for derogatory comments against TV actors when she signed a TV show for money.

Arjun Bijlani tweeted, "I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the TV platform to pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem . TV big hai tha aur rahega."

Gauahar Khan replied to Arjun Bijlani tweet by saying "Exactly, calling self an Indian ambassador and doesn’t know the basic of inclusion, tolerance and respect! #irony."

Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhatacharjee said They come to TV, make money and then they abuse TV." With this, Manya is getting a lot of hate from viewers and small screen celebrities. Do you think this will affect Manya Singh's game?

Comment below. For more BB16 updates, follow Sakshi Post.