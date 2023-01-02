Bigg Boss 16 Makers Sidelining Priyanka Chahar?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are getting into nasty fights and arguments over silly reasons. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying changed equations between the contestants. In a recent promo, Bigg Boss questions contestants about Shalin and Tina Datta’s relationship where everyone tells it is a fake relationship and they are itself confused with their feelings. On the other hand, the Bigg Boss 16 review The Kabari’s tweet on Bigg Boss 16 makers trimmed Salman Khan appreciating Priyanka for making new friends is making loud noises on the internet. Priyanka's fans are slamming Colors TV and Bigg Boss 16 maker for being unfair with her. They say that the makers are targeting her for no reason.

Priyanka fans are continuously trending her on Twitter and showing facts to the audience. Equally, they are slamming Archana for provoking and unnecessarily getting into a fight with Priyanka. Priynaka fans are trending WOMEN POWER PRIYANAK on Twitter. It is worth mentioning that Priyanka fans are forming an army on social media and rooting for her to win Bigg Boss 16. Do you also think that Bigg Boss 16 makers are sidelining Priyanka Chahar? Comment below