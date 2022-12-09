Bigg Boss 16 Makers Extends Show, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 contestants' equations have totally changed after Sreejita's entry as a wild card contestant. Sreejita has given the contestants a reality check on their game strategy and revealed a few stunning conversations of Tina Datta to Nimrit, claiming she back-bitched about her. The contestants are giving good controversial content to the show. The contestants high drama is keep Bigg Boss 16 viewers glued to their television and they not missing to watch the episode. Bigg Boss 16 contestants are not leaving any stone behind to create high drama in the tasks and getting into headlines for their ugly spats. Ankit Gupta impressed the audience with the way he handled the situation in the task. Well, as per the sources Tina Datta is the recent contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

On the other hand, there is speculation doing the rounds on social media that Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning to extend the show dates. This is not new in Hindi Bigg Boss that makers are extending the show dates. Every season depending on the show TRP rating makers will extend the show day for one month or a few weeks. The speculations say that Bigg Boss 16 will end in February. Let us wait for the official announcement from the Bigg Boss 16 and Colors TV producers.