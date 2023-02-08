Bigg Boss 16 Makers Confirm Finale Date and Time

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are super active on the social media platform as there are 3 more days left for the grand finale. The reports say that Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be aired on February 11th and 12th at 6 p.m. Salman Khan will be back on the Bigg Boss 16 finale stage after a two-week break. The speculations say that Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning something special and unique for the BB16 finale. It also says that some special guests are going to perform on the BB16 finale stage. According to a few sources, the season 16 finale will be slightly different from previous seasons. Well, Bigg Boss 16 viewers can watch finale episode on the Voot OTT platform and Colors TV from 6 pm. The contestants who are on the finale rave are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Shalin, Archana, and Shiv Thakare. The viewers predict that Priyanka has many chances to lift the trophy, and Shiv or MC Stan will end up as the first runner-up.