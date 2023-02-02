Bigg Boss 16 Latest Voting Trends

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading toward the grand finale week and they are giving each other neck-to-neck competition. It seems like Mandali is splitting away. MC Stan, and Shiv had a small issue with Sumbul and they are seen backbitching about Sumbul’s attitude towards them. Well, the torcher task for prize money began and contestants are not leaving any stone to target their contenders. Netizens react to the recent promo a and say finally their happy to see Nimrit crying in the task. They also say that Nimrit deserves it. Bigg Boss 16 viewers believe that BB16 makers are supporting Nimrit indirectly in every task and making sure that she will be a finalist. Nimrit behavior in the Torture task got her a lot of hatred.

Talking about the nominated contestants for the 18th week, they are MC Stan, Sumbul Khan, and Shiv Thakare. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting result, Sumbuk Khan has many chances of getting an exit pass from the show, if it is the makers' choice. A section of the audience say that there will Sumbul get eliminated because of her own friends. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers have in store for us.