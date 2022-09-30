Bigg Boss 16 House Pics Leaked on Social Media

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the highest rated shows on Indian television. Colors TV, the show makers, pick the most popular names from the small screen, big screen and social media to participate as contestants on the show to ensure highest TRPs for the show.

And the makers spend a small fortune on Bigg Boss house makeover, BB contestants' remuneration and also host Salman Khan's salary.

BB16 Viewers are always curious to know who are the contestants that will enter the house and also what the new Bigg Boss house looks like. We managed to find some pics doing the rounds on social media. Yes. Bigg Boss 16 house pics have been leaked and we thought we must share them with the die hard fans of Bigg Boss.

Have a look inside Bigg Boss 16 house