Bigg Boss 16 highest paid contestants

The most controversial and watched reality show Hindi Bigg Boss is back with season 16. Salman Khan locked 17 contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 glasshouse for 105 days. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house are Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhano, Gautam Singh, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, and Ankit Gupta. This time, all top celebrities entered the show to entertain the audience with their high drama. The fight drama took place between Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for trying to change her bed. Bigg Boss gives Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia captaincy power.

According to sources, the highest paid Bigg Boss 16 contestants are Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Nimrit Kaur. The sources say that Bigg Boss makers are paying them huge amount per week as they are top celebs on small screen and are also crowd pullers. The makers have changed the rules for season 16, and the BB16 house theme is different from previous seasons. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers have in store for us. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.