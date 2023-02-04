Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Date and Top 2 Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are excited to know which contestant will bag the trophy. The contestants are giving neck to neck competition with each other for the BB16 trophy. The recent reports say that Imile actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Sumbul has impressed the audience with her performance and doubled her popularity. Well, the contestants who are left for the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale are Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. As per the sources, Bigg Boss 16 is planning its grand finale on February 11th and 12th, as there are only five contestants. Anyway, there is no official confirmation from Bigg Boss 16 makers and Colors TV.

Talking about the top two contestants who are highly predicted for the winner and runner-up, up are Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Takare. These two contestants are making headlines as the winner and runner-up of the show. Priyanka is getting huge support and topping the winner prediction poll on the social media platforms. Shiv is in second place as the runner-up. On the other hand, MC Stan is also in talks for runner-up. So whom do you think will bag the trophy? Comment below.