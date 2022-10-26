Bigg Boss 16 Fourth Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are divided into groups are now having issues within themselves and getting into arguments. Yes, we are talking about Nimrit, Gautam, Shalin, and Tina. At the beginning of the show, Nimrit, Gautam, Shalin, and Tina were a group targeting Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta.

With each day passing day, housemates are having issues over silly reasons and they are not supporting each other in any situation. In yesterday's nomination task, the real faces of the contestants were revealed. Especially, Sumbul got to know Shalin's intention when he did not support and save her in the nomination task. Soundarya lashed out at Shalin and questioned him if he is her friend and why he is not supporting Sumbul. Later Shalin tried to convince Sumbul but she refuses to listen.

Check out the promo



Well, the contestants who got nominated for fourth week elimination are Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Shiv Thakare. However, Abdu Rozik got the highest voting percentage and is topping the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting polls. Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, and Shiv Thakare are in the safe zone. Gori Nagori and Soundarya Sharma are in the danger zone. Bigg Boss 16 viewers ae trending Abdu on Twitter since yesterday as he is getting massive support from the viewers.

Given Abdu's popularity, it won't be a wonder if he bags the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. As per Bigg Boss 16 live, Ankit Gupta is the new captain of the BB16 house.