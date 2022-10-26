Bigg Boss 16 Fourth Week Nomination List

BB16: In the fourth week after the show begun, on the occasion of Diwali, Bigg Boss makers gave many twists and surprises to contestants and viewers. Bigg Boss punished Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma as they were seen speaking more of English than Hindi. The Bigg Boss lectured Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma for breaking flouting norms and repeatedly talking in English when the rules mention that they have to speak in Hindi. Bigg Boss also asked Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma to apologize to India until his next command.

Talking about the fourth-week nomination task, viewers witnessed high drama and the task revealed the real faces and true relationships between the contestants. Two contestants who will be "Shaitan Ki Aawaz" will be chosen by Bigg Boss. The selected contestants will have the opportunity to vote for two other contestants to save them from getting nominated this week, which will put the other contestant right into the nominations

In the nomination process, Bigg Boss 16 contestants got to know each other well and also learned who was genuine in their relationship. Contestants who are in the fourth-week nomination list are Abdu, Gautam, Gori, Nimrit, Shiv, Soundarya, and Tina Datta. For the unversed, Manya Singh is the latest contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 house.

