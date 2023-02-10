Bigg Boss 16 Finale Week Voting Result

There is one more day left for the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. The viewers are crossing their fingers and predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. They are busy rooting for their favourite contestants on social media platforms to win. As the finale date is approaching there are many rumors and speculations happening about the winner. As of now, viewers strongly believe that Priyanka Chahar may bag the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. On the other hand, there is a buzz from ministers to MTV Gangs, Rappers and other Influential people, and there is high pressure on Colors TV and Bigg Boss producers to make Shiv Thakare and MC Stan as winners.

Talking about the finale week voting result, Bigg Boss nominated all five contestants for nominations. Well, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin, and Archana Gautam are left for the finale war. So the social media unofficial Bigg Boss 16 finale voting results say that Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan are in the top positions, while Shalin and Archana Gautam are in the danger zone.