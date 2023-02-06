Bigg Boss 16 Finale Week Nomination List

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are giving good content to the show and grabbing the audience attention. The viewers are glued to their television with contestants' fights and arguments. BB16 viewers are discussing and predicting on the social media platform about the winner and runner-up of the show. In tonight’s episode, BB16 viewers will witness the audience choosing the contestants for the finale, The contestants will give their speech to impress the audience. And the contestant who will be in the bottom position with the least votes will get eliminated from the show. Nimrit Kaur is eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house in the midweek finale elimination. Well, Nimrit’s elimination is unexpected, but viewers say that she deserves to get an exit pass as BB16 makers saved her several times from elimination.

Meanwhile, the buzz says that after Nimrit’s elimination, Bigg Boss might announce that all contestants are nominated for the finale elimination week. So, Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin are nominated for finale week elimination.