Bigg Boss 16 Finale Prediction: Check Top Contestant

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading towards the grand finale week, and they are giving their best to gain audience attention. Tina Datta is a recent contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying the contestants' high drama. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house are, Sumbul Khan, Shalin, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. It seems like Shalin is celebrating Tina Datta’s elimination with Mandale. On the other hand, Nimrit and Archana get into an ugly spat for some reason. The nomination task has taken place, and as usual, contestants had arguments and nominated each other. Talking about the Ormax contestants' ranking, Priyanka Chahar overtakes MC Stan.

Ormax Contestants Ranking:

Priyanka Chahar: 1

MC Stan: 2

Shiv Thakare: 3

Sumbul Khan: 4

Archana Gautam: 5